Naomi Watts may be showing off bling, but she’s staying mum about her relationship status.

This week, the “Mulholland Dr.” star appeared on the “Today Show” to talk about her mission to help erase the stigma around menopause.

But as the interview came to a close, it was the big diamond on her left ring finger that was catching co-host Hoda Kotb’s eye, fueling speculation about a possible engagement to actor Billy Crudup.

“My eye is hurting. Do you see anything?” Kotb joked. “It’s like a big glint coming from some ring over here.”

She continued, “I can’t stop looking at it! It just struck me, but it’s beautiful.”

As Watts stayed silent, Savannah Guthrie said, “Hoda is asking if you’re engaged.”

The actress played coy on the matter, jokingly blaming her “brain fog.”

“Whatever you’re wearing, you wear it beautifully,” Kotb told her.

Naomi Watts – Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Watt’s ring first made headlines earlier this month, but neither she nor Crudup have addressed the rumours.

The couple have been dating since 2017.

Previously, Watts had been in a long term relationship with actor Liev Schrieber, with whom she shares two children.