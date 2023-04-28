Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey’s twins realized their parents were famous at an early age.

Cannon was chatting to ET Canada’s Jed Tavernier for his “One-on-One” special, when the host asked when 11-year-old Monroe and Moroccan clocked on that their mom and dad were celebrities.

He admitted, “Very early on,” adding: “But, you know what? They handled it so well since toddlers… they treat people with love, respect, appreciation. And I think we couldn’t ask for any better children.

“They’re so well-mannered and, you know, people always say man, I don’t understand how they’re [like] ‘Yes ma’am, yes sir.’

“They’re very compassionate and caring, like always want to make sure people are good. To me, regardless of what they do with their lives. The fact that they have a foundation of just love and respect. That’s success right there,” Cannon, who has been promoting his new Amp radio show “The Daily Cannon”, continued.

Elsewhere in the chat, he insisted he loves being a dad of 12, telling us of what kind of a father he is: “Definitely a disciplinarian, but it’s all out of respect and love. I constantly let my children know how much I love them.

“And I’m a big kid! So I’m probably the cool dad because I’m probably more mischievous and, you know, probably just as wild as they are. But I’m definitely the stern parent.”

