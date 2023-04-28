Nick Cannon’s greatest accomplishments are his 12 children.

During his ET Canada “One-on-One” special, Cannon was asked by Jed Tavernier what the achievement he’s most proud of.

Questioning whether Tavernier had kids, before joking he could borrow some of his if not, Cannon added: “I mean, again, it sounds cliché, but it’s so real… fatherhood is next level. Especially when you take it seriously and you appreciate it for what it is.”

Nick Cannon, Jed Tavernier. — ET Canada

Cannon said, “Even now, I probably take it more seriously than when I first had my oldest, our twins. You’re so excited about the blessing of it, but then as they get older, you start to see how it changes you and allows you to zone in and focus.

“They’re not yours, you just have jurisdiction over them for about 18-20 somewhat years. Then that becomes like, ‘Oh wow, it’s a privilege to do this.’ And it is a responsibility.

“As much as I’d like to say it’s an accomplishment, like I did something, no, God let me borrow for a minute. The fact that I was a part of that process is crazy. It changes you but it also gives you a whole different perspective on the world because now you get to see the world through the eyes of young people,” he continued.

Cannon spoke a lot about parenthood during his chat, also revealing how his 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan — whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey — clocked on that their mom and dad were celebrities “very early on.”

He shared, “But, you know what? They handled it so well since toddlers… they treat people with love, respect, appreciation. And I think we couldn’t ask for any better children.

“They’re so well-mannered and, you know, people always say man, I don’t understand how they’re [like] ‘Yes ma’am, yes sir.’

“They’re very compassionate and caring, like always want to make sure people are good. To me, regardless of what they do with their lives. The fact that they have a foundation of just love and respect. That’s success right there,” Cannon, who has been promoting his new Amp radio show “The Daily Cannon”, continued.

Tune into “One-on-One with Nick Cannon” airing Friday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Global, and streaming live and on demand on STACKTV and the Global TV App. See more from the special in the clip below.