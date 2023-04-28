Zendaya and Tom Holland have a date night out at a big show.

On Thursday night, the couple attended Usher’s residency concert at the Dolby Live theatre in Las Vegas, and the actress shared video of the good time they had.

In a clip posted to her Instagram Story, Zendaya sang along to the singer’s hit “Confessions”, with Holland standing next to her wearing a green hoodie.

“When I tell you we barely had a voice by the end of this…” she captioned the video.

The public outing was a rare one for the couple, who have generally kept their relationship out of the spotlight, outside of their “Spider-Man” franchise promotional appearances.

It wasn’t the first time Zendaya busted out her musical side recently, having made a surprise appearance at the recent Coachella festival, where she joined Labrinth for their set.

She performed two songs from “Euphoria” at the music festival, including “I’m Tired”, which she wrote with Labrinth, along with “Elliot’s Song”, which she penned alongside Dominick Fike.

Starting off her career performing music, alongside acting and modelling, Zendaya released her self-titled debut album in 2013, though she has yet to follow it up, focusing mostly on her successful acting career.

Zendaya will next be seen in Luca Guadagnino’s film “Challengers”, along with the highly-anticipated “Dune: Part II”, which she previewed alongside co-star Timothée Chalamet at CinemaCon this week.