Lucy Williams, from Aberfan, holds her son Daniel Williams, one, as he takes the handbag of the Princess of Wales, during her visit with her husband the Prince of Wales, to the Aberfan memorial garden, to pay their respects to those who lost their lives during the Aberfan disaster on October 21st 1996, on their 2 day visit to Wales on April 28, 2023 in Merthyr Tydfil, United Kingdom.

Kate Middleton knows what it’s like dealing with a 1-year-old who is constantly grabbing onto everything.

The Princess of Wales was visiting Aberfan in South Wales with her husband, Prince William, the Prince of Wales, on Friday, when a youngster took a liking to her purse.

The couple headed to the town to pay tribute to those who died in the 1966 mining disaster, that tragically took the lives of 144 people, including 116 children, after a colliery spoil tip collapsed, engulfing a primary school and surrounding houses.

During the visit, Kate was chatting to Lucy and her 1-year-old son Daniel, when he grabbed on to her handbag and wouldn’t let go.

The adorable moment was caught on camera, with Kate ending up telling Lucy that he could hold on to her purse for a while.

The royal joked, “I’ll come back for it!”

This was the moment one-year-old Daniel Williams took a fancy to the Princess of Wales' handbag as she greeted crowds in Aberfan

Lucy told ITV of the meeting, “I think she sympathized with how hard it is with children. She said, ‘He can have it to play with, I’ll come back for it!’ like it was any other person in the street.

“I am just speechless,” the royal fan continued. “It’s typical him though. He’s a bit of a hurricane, I wouldn’t expect anything less!”

During their two-day visit, William and Kate were also taught how to rappel down a mountain by the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team on Thursday.

Team member Richard Doyle told People, “They did really well, they were really fantastic. And it was nice to show them what we do.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales takes part in a Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team abseiling training exercise on April 27, 2023 in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The royals also headed to Dowlais Rugby Club, as well as grabbing 22 pizzas from the Little Dragon Pizza Van to share with members of the local community.

Peter Morris — the owner of the Little Dragon Pizza Van, who served the Prince and Princess along with colleague Shannon Stokes, told People, “The Princess asked if we make our own dough — and said that they love making pizzas with their children.”

“Making pizza for the future king and queen is surreal,” he insisted.