Jason Momoa has a unique way of riding a bike.

In a new video for Men’s Health, the “Fast X” star gives a tour of his personal gym and fridge, and got on his bicycle in the buff.

Before that, though, Momoa opens up his refrigerator to review an assortment of water, beer, vodka, bottles of kava, camera film “for art,” a dog bone, and “most importantly,” a bag of Poi, a starchy food paste made with taro.

As for his gym routine, Momoa shows off his his collection of weights, including heavy dumbbells, kettlebells and more.

“Kettlebells have been really huge in my life,” he says. “I travel with kettlebells to help me with my core.”

He also reveals that he does a lot of work with bands during workouts, and gets into boxing to keep his cardio up.

Momoa also likes to do wall climbing, and take rides on both his bicycles and motorcycles.

“Riding motorcycles isn’t really a workout,” he admits, but explains, “it mentally clears my head.”

Jason Momoa – Photo: Men’s Health

The actor gets even more relaxed as he hopes on a bicycle completely in the nude, taking a ride around his gym space.

“I like to mountain bike,” he jokes while hopping up and down on his bike in the buff. “I like to go downhill real fast.”