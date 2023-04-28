Click to share this via email

Katy Perry is looking forward to the new season of “The Kardashians”.

Star Kim Kardashian teased the season 3 release of the reality show on Instagram with a new drama-filled trailer.

She captioned the post, “you won’t want to miss this season of #TheKardashians. we’re back may 25 on @hulu, Disney+ internationally, and Star+ in Latin America.”

Fans were excited in the comments including one famous fan, Perry, who joked that the dramatic trailer reminded her of another show.

“Wait is this the 5th season of Succession?!” she wrote in the comments.

Katy Perry on The Kardashians – Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

In the new trailer for the reality show, Kim struggles with media attention from her ex-husband Kanye West’s social media posts, Khloe deals with a serious case of Melanoma as well as the drama with her ex Tristan Thompson, and the family has a reckoning with their beauty standards.

The wildly successful business drama from HBO is currently on its fourth and final season, which began airing in March.

“The Kardashians” season 3 is set for release on May 25.