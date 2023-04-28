Scheana Shay is setting the record straight about whether Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval ended up fertilizing her eggs.

Shay assured fans on her “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast that Madix’s frozen eggs were “safe,” Page Six reported.

“Her eggs are protected and frozen by themselves with none of that sperm,” Shay insisted, adding: “Thank God.”

Madix and Shay had previously looked into freezing their eggs together back in 2020, but Shay then got pregnant with her and Brock Davies’ daughter, Summer.

Madix has since continued the process on her own, revealing she got 26 eggs.

Since starting the process, Sandoval and Madix have split after his months-long affair with their “VPR” co-star Raquel Leviss was revealed at the start of March.

Sandoval and Madix had been dating for nine years at the time, before she found a NSFW video of Leviss on his phone.

Sandoval then spoke about the cheating scandal on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff Podcast” earlier this month, in which he mentioned the pair discussing whether they should fertilize Madix’s eggs.

He told Mandel that the couple broke up weeks before Madix uncovered evidence of his affair with Leviss.

“She was trying to, like, convince me not to be broken up,” Sandoval said. “She asked me that day as we were leaving about, like — because we had talked about fertilizing [her] eggs, which I never did.

“She was like, ‘So what do you think about doing a sperm check to fertilize my eggs?’ And I’m like, ‘What? We’re broken up,’” he claimed.