BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 23: (L-R) Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton attend Daily Front Row's 7th annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 23, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton tied the knot in Las Vegas and marked the occasion they got matching tattoos.

That’s the revelation from tattoo artist Kate McDuffie.

McDuffie, who goes by the moniker the Ghost Kat, took to Instagram to reveal she’d travelled to Vegas, where she gave “Euphoria” star and the celebrity hairstylist tiny identical tattoos commemorating the date of their nuptials, April 22.

“Quick trip to Vegas to tattoo the newly weds @lukasgage + @chrisappleton1 😘 💒,” she wrote.

As Page Six reported, the couple tied the knot at the Little Wedding Chapel in Sin City on April 22.

Among the select guests at the intimate ceremony was Kim Kardashian.