Prince William experienced a case of mistaken identity.

As People reported, the Prince of Wales paid a visit to the Dowlais Rugby Club in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, where he and Kate Middleton met with members of the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team, who were joined by family members.

One of these was a a young boy, who blurted out, “You’re the King!”

William, slightly taken aback, set the kid straight.

“No, I’m not — not me! My father is,” referring to soon-to-be-coronated monarch King Charles III.

“I’m a prince,” William explained.

The stop was part of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ two-day trip to Wales, with their visit with the rescue team also including traversing a mountain to rescue a practice dummy, and bringing the crew 22 pizzas.