Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Sofia Richie is giving fans a glimpse of her honeymoon with husband Elliot Grainge.

The model tied the knot with her British record executive beau in a lavish wedding Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France on Saturday.

READ MORE: Sofia Richie Marries Elliot Grainge In France: See The Wedding Dress!

The newlyweds have since jetted off on a tropical getaway, with Richie looking stunning in white while posing on a picturesque beach in one shot.

Another clip showed the pair taking a dip, while a further snap featured Richie pouting next to her new hubby.

The lovebirds also enjoyed a bike ride, with Richie documenting it in her post and on her Instagram Story.

Richie’s dad Lionel walked her down the aisle at the star-studded ceremony, with guests including her sister, Nicole Richie, Paris Hilton, the Madden brothers, Cameron Diaz, and more.

Credit: Instagram/Sofia Richie Grainge

READ MORE: Sofia Richie Shows Off Wedding Ring As She Enjoys Post-Wedding Crepes In France

Richie has been sharing multiple photos from the day, with her looking beautiful in a custom Chanel gown.