Diane Keaton still doesn’t get why she was cast in “The Godfather”.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress was asked about her past statements about feeling miscast in Francis Ford Coppola’s classic gangster drama.

“Oh, are you kidding? Of course! I was terrified,” Keaton said. “I didn’t understand why me. I mean, I went up to the audition. I didn’t even really — I hadn’t read it. See, this is bad! But I needed a job, so I got up there. I’d been auditioning around for about a year, and then this happened like that. And I kept thinking, ‘Why me? Why would he cast me?’ I didn’t understand it. I still don’t, really.”

I‌n the film, which featured one of her early breakout roles, Keaton played Kay Corleone, the wife of soldier-turned-mafia boss Michael Corleone, played by Al Pacino.

Asked whether she ever tried to find out from Coppola why she was cast in the dramatic role, Keaton said, “I didn’t ask because I never really had a palsy friendship with our director [Francis Ford Coppola]. He was nice.”

The 77-year-old continued, “When he was working, he would say, if he didn’t like something, he’d tell me, ‘Try this.’ That was it! It wasn’t what I thought it would be. I thought, ‘Oh my God, I’m trouble. I shouldn’t be here. I’m supposed to be more of a comedy-type person.'”

Keaton would go on to appear in both “The Godfather Part II” and “The Godfather Part III”.

In 1977, she won the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in “Annie Hall”, and has been nominated three times since for her roles in “Reds”, “Marvin’s Room” and “Something Gotta Give”.