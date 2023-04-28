Jude Law had a trick up his sleeve to get along with child actors.

The actor played the fearsome Captain Hook in Disney’s live-action adaptation of “Peter Pan and Wendy”, a role which saw him acting alongside the cast of children.

In order to maintain the air of intimidation, he was apparently instructed by director David Lowery to never break character in front of them.

“David Lowery had the idea of really trying to encourage them not to see me when I wasn’t Hook,” Law shared on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’. “So I just stayed as Hook the whole time, which was an opportunity just to be really scary and mean. Sounds kind of awful. I didn’t want to be talking to a little 6-year-old dude and then suddenly it’s like, ‘Right. You hate me. I’m Hook. I’m Hook.’ So, instead, I just stuck as Hook. And, yeah, a lot of the reactions you see in the film are their reactions to me for the first time, or as the man himself, you know?”

It wasn’t until the end of filming that Law was allowed to break character and meet the cast properly for the first time. In order to ease the transition, the actor had a peace offering.

“They met Jude at the end,” Law recalled. “And I did what every adult should do to bribe children. I hired an ice cream van and I drove it on-site and gave out ice cream. Nothing like chocolate ice cream to persuade a child you’re alright.”

“Peter Pan and Wendy” is now streaming on Disney+.