A Broadway icon is making his contribution to a royal celebration.

Decca Records has announced a new single by Andrew Lloyd Webber commissioned as an Anthem the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III & Queen Camilla.

Titled “Make A Joyful Noise”, the song will be released on Saturday May 6, the same day as the coronation where it will be performed live during the service.

According to the press release, “The Anthem includes a short opening and closing fanfare played by the Fanfare Trumpeters of the Royal Air Force. The Anthem is scored for The Choir of Westminster Abbey with Abbey sub-organist Peter Holder, conducted by Organist and Master of the Choristers at Westminster Abbey, Andrew Nethsingha. The studio recording of the work features The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.”

On the day of the coronation, “Make A Joyful Noise” will be performed by the Coronation Orchestra, while will be comprised of some of the world’s greatest musicians from from eight leading orchestras of The former Prince of Wales’ Patronages, including the Regina Symphony Orchestra from Saskatchewan.

When Webber was commissioned to write the anthem, he spoke with King Charles about the writings of Solomon, and the composer suggested the idea of adapting Psalm 98, with the message, “Make a joyful noise unto the Lord, the King.”

“I played, and tried to sing, my early score for The King a few weeks ago. It seems so appropriate to the moment in the Coronation service,” Webber said. “I hope my Anthem will encourage everyone across the country to go and ‘Make A Joyful Noise’ in honor of this fantastic national occasion, and will be sung by many at other joyful occasions in the future.”