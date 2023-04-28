Post Malone has been sporting a slimmer physique in recent weeks, something that’s not gone unnoticed by his fans.

Some, however, have been speculating that the “Rockstar” rapper’s weight loss is the result of drugs, something that he shut down in an Instagram.

Currently in Antwerp, Belgium, while in the midst of his Twelve Carat Tour, Malone shared a message.

“I wanted to say that i’m not doing drugs, i’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and i’d suppose, performance on stage. i’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier,” he wrote.

“I guess dad life kicked in and i decided to kick soda, and start eating better so i can be around for a long time for this little angel. next up is smokes and brews, but i like to consider myself a patient man… lol!” he added.

Earlier this year, TMZ likewise confirmed that speculation of drug use was way off base, noting that Malone had deliberately gained weight for a movie role, and had been adhering to a strick diet and exercise regime in order to shed the excess pounds.

In addiont, the outlet pointed out that he’s been on tour since September, performing energetic 90-minute shows that no doubt burn off plenty of calories.