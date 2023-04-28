Click to share this via email

Hilary Duff returns with her second children’s picture book My Little Sweet Boy.

The actress, singer and mother became a New York Times bestselling author when she released her debut children’s book My Little Brave Girl in 2021.

“Inspiring young boys to be as gentle as they are strong, this beautiful book explores the tumbles and triumphs of childhood,” reads the synopsis. “Duff fills the pages with wishes for her own son and encourages boys everywhere to embrace all that life has to offer them.”

There are boys with dreams as numerous as the stars in the sky.

There are boys who are sensitive and strong.

There are boys who smile wide and live loud.

And they are all loved and cherished.

Not only does My Little Sweet Boy tell an empowering message, it also features lush illustrations by Kelsey Garrity-Riley, who drew the illustrations for Duff’s first book as well. The actress is publishing the book with Random House Children’s Books.

Duff, 35, shared the exciting news on Instagram, revealing the book cover in a video.

The cover of Hilary Duff’s second children’s book “My Little Sweet Boy”. — Photo: Courtesy of Penguin Random House

“In 2021, I wrote a picture book inspired by my little, brave daughter. I’m so excited to announce the sequel inspired by my journey with my son!,” she captioned the post.

She went on to thank Garrity-Riley “for the amazing illustrations!”

Duff is a mother to 11-year-old son Luca Cruz Comrie, whom she shares with ex Mike Comrie, and daughters- Banks Violet Bair, 4, and Mae James Bair, 2- whom she shares with husband Matthew Koma.

My Little Sweet Boy will be available everywhere beginning November 7, but, in the meantime, fans can pre-order their copy here.