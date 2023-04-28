Taraji P. Henson is living her best life, thanks to a game-changing vacation to Bali that she took all by her lonesome.

Appearing on “Sherri”, the “Empire alum told host Sherri Shepherd that she’d found herself in a dark place when she decided to visit Bali.

“I wasn’t happy anymore. I lost a sense of joy,” Henson explained.

“I don’t know if you guys heard me on ‘The Angie Martinez Show’,” she added, referencing her radio interview earlier this year in which she candidly opened up about her struggles with depression.

“I didn’t know it was going to affect so many people,” she said of that interview.

“You know me. I’m just going to be me. And I was talking to my girlfriend, apparently a lot of people had been feeling like this. So, I decided to take control and find my joy again, that deep joy. Without a drink. Without that outside anything,” she continued.

“So, I went by myself. I didn’t take any friends. And you know when you’re on to something really major some change in your life because the negative energy gets or the devil seeps in whatever you want to call it,” Henson added.

“I was on my first leg going to New York to Qatar… and I had a panic attack. But I called my COO and she talked to me, and we talked that devil out. I was crying and about to grab my bags and walk off the plane,” she recalled.

Ultimately, what she came to learn was that “if you let fear take over it will let you believe in it. So I got past my fear, I went, I did the whole trip dry. Eat, pray love. Because going by myself made me stay present. I had to have conversations with these beautiful people I met and we still stay in touch.”