Priyanka Chopra is sharing the beginning of her love story with Nick Jonas.

The actress married the musician in late 2018 in two separate ceremonies after the Jonas Brothers first slid into her DMs in 2016, but it wasn’t until May 2018 that Chopra and Jonas began officially dating.

According to Chopra, he apparently knew pretty early on that she was “the one”.

READ MORE: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Emotional Journey Of Daughter Malti Marie’s 100 days In The NICU, Calls Nick Jonas Her ‘Cheerleader’

While speaking on Live With Kelly and Mark, the hosts teased the actress about the fact they learned how serious it was early on in the relationship.

“Did you guys know, when you were first together, he texted me and he said, ‘you have to meet her,'” recalled host Mark Consuelos. “‘You have to meet the one.'”

Kelly Ripa emphasized agreeing, “He said you were the one!”

While Chopra was a little embarrassed, she admitted she also knew.

“He told his mom pretty early,” she shared.

Fans might be wondering why Ripa and Consuelos were in-the-know about the relationship, but they were jokingly referred to as Jonas’ “New York Parents”.

READ MORE: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Share Adorable Photos Of Daughter Malti Marie’s 1st Easter

“He wanted to meet mom and dad,” Consuelos added excitedly.

The “Baywatch” actress laughed, “You were his New York parents. You were like practice before my in-laws.”

Apparently Jonas’ New York mom approved as shortly after the meeting, she took the singer by the hand, along with her daughter Lola and gushed, “She’s the one. This is your person.”

Five years later, the two are happily married and parents to their daughter Malti Marie.