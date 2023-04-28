Video footage of Chance the Rapper doing some dirty dancing with a scantily clad woman recently went viral, and it appears his wife has something to say about it.

In a video posted on Instagram, the rapper is seen grinding his crotch against the posterior of a dancing woman during Carnival in Jamaica earlier this year.

READ MORE: Anita Baker Applauds Chance The Rapper For Helping Her Win Ownership Of Her Master Recordings: ‘Brought Tears To My Eyes’

Chance’s dancing is punctuated by his occasional slaps on the woman’s bare buttocks.

This week, Chance’s wife, Kirsten Corley, issued an Instagram post featuring a passage from “Home”, an essay written by late poet Maya Angelou.

One passage of the essay is highlighted, apparently referencing her husband’s ill-conceived behaviour in the video, which he has yet to publicly address.

“Most people don’t grow up. It’s too damn difficult. What happens is most people get older. That’s the truth of it,” Angelou wrote.

READ MORE: Chance The Rapper Gives Away 1,500 Free Meals In Honour Of His Birthday

“They honor their credit cards, they find parking spaces, they have the nerve to have children, but they don’t grow up. Not really. They get older,” the passage continues.

“But to grow up costs the earth, the earth. It means you take responsibility for the time you take up, for the space you occupy. It’s serious business,” Angelou added, before concluding, “And you find out what it costs us to love and to lose, to dare and to fail. And maybe even more, to succeed.”