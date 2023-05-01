May 1st marks the beginning of Asian Heritage Month, a time to celebrate the contributions and achievements of people of Asian descent.

In honour of the Asian influence on Hollywood and societal culture, ET Canada is shining a spotlight on five new series and films releasing this month.

‘Citadel’

The highly anticipated action-spy thriller “Citadel”, starring duo Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, marks the first-of-its-kind franchise about Global spy agency, Citadel, that has fallen.

The synopsis, per IMDb, reads: “Its agents’ memories were wiped clean. Now the powerful syndicate, Manticore, is rising in the void. Can the Citadel agents recollect their past and summon the strength to fight back?”

Although “Citadel” premiered on April 28, new episodes of the groundbreaking spy series will roll out weekly through May 26 on Prime Video.

‘Xo, Kitty’

The “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” spin-off centres on Kitty, the youngest of the Covey sisters, portrayed by Anna Cathcart, who is back with a new adventure – this time her own – in the upcoming Netflix series.

Viewers will watch Kitty embark on a journey to connect to her past (her mother’s heritage) and her future (her boyfriend Dae) as she explores her identity and makes the most of it along the way.

“Xo, Kitty” streams on Netflix starting May 18.

‘Zarna Garg: One In A Billion’

This TV comedy special, performed by Zarna Garg, will see the Indian-American comedian take the comedy world by storm with her first streaming stand-up special “One in a Billion”.

“As an unapologetic, Indian-Immigrant mom, she has plenty to joke about, and the punch lines come fast and furious,” per the official synopsis.

“Zarna Garg: One in a Billion” premieres May 16 on Prime Video.

‘American Born Chinese’

A mythological world beckons in Disney+’s most highly anticipated new series, “American Born Chinese”, starring Oscar-winning “Everything Everywhere All at Once” stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan.

Adapted from Gene Luen Yang’s acclaimed graphic novel, the genre-hopping action-comedy series “chronicles the trials and tribulations of a regular American teenager whose life is forever changed when he befriends the son of a mythological god,” notes the series’ synopsis. “This is the story of a young man’s battle for his own identity, told through family, comedy, and action-packed Kung-Fu.”

In addition, an array of guest stars will portray the iconic Chinese mythical characters introduced in the show.

“American Born Chinese” makes its debut on May 24.

‘Love Again’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas makes her first theatrical release after “The Matrix Resurrections”, with this upcoming romantic comedy, which also stars Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

“Love Again” centres on a grieving lady named Mira (Chopra), who, by pure mistake, makes a remarkable connection with a man named Rob (Heughan) after sending text messages to her deceased fiancé’s number. The intensity of her texts moves him, and he later enlists Dion’s assistance to meet Mira in person. Chopra’s husband, singer Nick Jonas, also makes a brief appearance.

“Love Again” hits theatres on May 5.