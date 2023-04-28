Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

“The Late Show with James Corden” was given an epic farewell.

The series finale aired on Thursday and was met with a high of 1.43 million viewers, marking a 77% increase from its season-to-date Live+SD average (806k) according to Nielsen fast national ratings.

Its primetime special airing of “The Last Last Late Late Show With James Corden Carpool Karaoke” performed even better to 3.65 million viewers, a 32% increase from its last primetime special in May 2019.

READ MORE: Tom Cruise & James Corden Join ‘The Lion King’ Cast On ‘The Late Late Show’

Fans took to social media as they celebrated the show’s long run as well as helping say goodbye, with over 96,000 mentions and 932 million impressions.

For the finale, beloved guests like Adele, Harry Styles, and Tom Cruise made an appearance.

READ MORE: James Corden Leaves ‘Late Late Show’ With Star-Studded, Emotional Finale Featuring Harry Styles & Tears

Adele’s “Carpool Karaoke” episode is still one of the highest viewed episodes, with her finale appearance standing at 13.1 million views on YouTube.

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” ran for 9 seasons from 2015 to 2023.