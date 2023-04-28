Click to share this via email

Machine Gun Kelly is hitting the red carpet alone.

The singer turned actor arrived at the New York City premiere of Peacock’s “Bupkis” Thursday night without a date.

He appeared to attend the event to support his close friend Pete Davidson, who produces and stars in the series which is loosely based on his life.

Kelly dressed for the occasion in a red tank top, colourful flower patterned pants, and his hair in a high ponytail.

Colson Baker, known professionally as Machine Gun Kelly – Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/CP Images

The appearance comes after rumours surrounding the stability of his relationship with fiancé Megan Fox have begun circulating.

The musician was seen celebrating his 33rd birthday this week without Fox at his side, reports Page Six.

Kelly and Fox first met on the set of “Midnight in the Switchgrass” in 2020, quickly entering a relationship before getting formally engaged in January 2020.

In October 2022, the two were rumoured to have hit a rough patch in their relationship, which resulted in the two entering and on-again off-again period. In February 2023, Fox scrubbed her Instagram of all mentions of Fox, but the two have reportedly been attempting to patch things up again.