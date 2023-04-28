Chrissy Teigen is pushing through a tough week as she deals with an ongoing illness.

The mom of three is doing the best she can to take care of her children, especially her three-month-old daughter Esti Maxine, who is seen by her side in a candid photo she shared on Thursday.

“I don’t think I’ve ever felt so full-body sick,” Teigen, 37, captioned the pic, which sees her laying on the couch, covered in blankets while holding baby Esti in her arms. “This week kicked my a** but I am onnn the mend!!”

And, in true Teigen fashion, the cookbook author still found humour in her post despite feeling unwell as she poked fun at her exposed feet.

“Also please no jokes about if I caught long toe disease or something please, I know they’re long, they’re to climb banana trees,” she joked.

Earlier this week, Teigen revealed via Instagram Stories that she fell ill after going on a Disney cruise earlier this month with husband John Legend, 44, and their three kids- son Miles, 4, and daughters Luna, 7, and Esti.

“I am still… madly sick, from this f**king cruise,” Teigen said in a video, which saw her wrapped in a cozy robe on the couch.

“I never get sick,” she pointed out before sarcastically saying, “I love germs. The gift that keeps on giving.”

A few hours later, she shared an update, telling her followers she has to eat “because my medicine is making me throw up because I don’t have anything in my stomach.”

“But if I eat I get nauseous,” she noted, adding: “I hate eating when I’m not hungry.”