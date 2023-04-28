Fans can now get a first-look at Michelle Yeoh, a.k.a. the evil headmistress Madame Morrible, on set of the anticipated big screen adaptation of the “Wicked” musical.

Earlier this week, the Oscar-winning actress was seen in full costume for the first time, in which she was captured wearing a green blouse, a matching green skirt featuring a long train and an elaborate yellow embroidered bodice. The costume was accessorized with green gloves, a gold necklace and a large diamond ring.

Yeoh’s dark locks were also coloured grey for the role of Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University, where Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda (Ariana Grande), the Good Witch, are students.

In the scene, Yeoh, 60, stands on a platform covered with trumpets in the center of the magical Land of Oz, which has been built on farmland in the east Buckinghamshire village of Ivinghoe, where she was seen filming on Wednesday.

The photo also sees Grande, whom Yeoh was then filmed chatting with in the scene before following Glinda down the platform steps as the two were greeted by the colourful citizens of Oz.

Meanwhile, Grande, 29, was dressed in a sparkly blue and purple gown, paired with a dazzling tiara while holding Glinda’s wand. The actress later walked along the Yellow Brick Road while the crowd of Ozians clapped and cheered for her.

Ariana Grande as Glinda, the Good Witch, on set of “Wicked”. — Photo: Bav Media / Splash News

At the end of the scene, the Ozians appear to spot the Wicked Witch of the West in the sky, prompting them to run away and hide in fear, while Glinda was hugged by Morrible.

In between takes, Grande was also photographed wrapped in a puffy purple coat while talking to director Jon M. Chu. Filming is set to continue in Buckinghamshire until August.

Based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel of the same name, “Wicked”, which is mostly set before Dorothy’s arrival in Oz, tells the story from the perspective of the witches. It was first performed on Broadway in 2003 before opening at the Apollo Theatre in London three years later.

Last month, it was announced that the two-part Universal Pictures production’s release date was moved up to November 27, 2024, with the second part set to premiere in 2025.