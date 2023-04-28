A final trailer for the upcoming rom-com “Love Again” starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan has been released.

On Friday, Sony Pictures Entertainment dropped a new trailer that features a cute scene of Chopra Jonas’s Mira Ray and Heughan’s Rob Burns admitting to liking one another while gazing into each other’s eyes on a park bench.

“Love Again” film poster. — Photo: Courtesy of Sony Pictures Publicity

The trailer also includes a hilarious scene of Heughan singing Celine Dion’s “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” in the shower.

As Mira deals with the loss of her fiancé, she “sends a series of romantic texts to his old cell phone number…not realizing the number was reassigned to journalist Rob Burns’ new work phone,” as per the film synopsis. “Rob is captivated by the honesty in the beautifully confessional texts. When he’s assigned to write a profile of megastar Celine Dion (playing herself in her first film role), he enlists her help in figuring out how to meet Mira in person…and win her heart.”

Sam Heughan stars in “Love Again”. — Photo by: Giles Keyte

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan in ‘Love Again’. — Image credit: Sony Pictures

Directed by Jim Strouse, “Love Again” hits theatres on May 5th.