Thomas Markle is once again begging for his daughter’s attention. Meghan Markle’s estranged father wants to fix their fractured relationship and is making a public statement with the hope of doing so.

The 78-year-old makes the “death bed” plea to his estranged daughter in the dramatic trailer, released on Friday, for an interview with Australia’s “7NEWS Spotlight”, set to air this coming Sunday.

Meghan’s father, who suffered a stroke last year and is seemingly in poor health, is seen holding childhood photos of Meghan as he asks, “How can I fix this?”

The program claims that “treasured memories, secret tapes and home truths are all coming out,” and Thomas, Meghan’s half-siblings, Samantha Markle and Thomas Markle Jr., can be seen sitting together watching some of those tapes.

“She would still be a waitress if it wasn’t for Dad,” Samantha says.

When Meghan married Prince Harry in 2018, Thomas was set to walk his daughter down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel before he was caught secretly collaborating with paparazzi to stage photos that showed him being measured for a wedding suit.

In her August 2022 cover story for The Cut magazine, Meghan blamed tabloid culture for tearing their families apart. “Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process.’ It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision,” she said.

A rep for Meghan offered a clarification on the quote, confirming to ET that Meghan was referring to losing her own father, Thomas Markle — not Harry losing Prince Charles.

Meghan and her father were once close, but their relationship took a turn shortly before Meghan and Harry’s 2018 wedding. Shortly after, Thomas underwent heart surgery, saying the stress from the strained relationship had caused cardiac issues.

Meghan confessed she felt the ultimate betrayal after accusing her dad of leaking a private letter she had written him after the wedding.

She spoke about the alleged heartbreaking moment in last year’s Netflix docuseries, “Harry & Meghan”.

