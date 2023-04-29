Tabloid reports of Jack Nicholson’s “sad last days” received a smackdown on Friday night when the legendary Oscar winner returned to his court-side seat in L.A.’s Crypto.com Stadium to watch his beloved Los Angeles Lakers take on the Memphis Grizzlies.
Nicholson, a fixture at Lakers games for decades, has been absent in recent years, with unconfirmed claims that the 86-year-old star had become a recluse who never left his mansion due to failing health.
Those claims, however, were blown up as Nicholson made his return, appearing enthusiastic and robust as he took in his first Lakers game in more than a year; his previous appearance was at last season’s opening game in October 2021.
Accompanied by son Ray and daughter Lorraine, TMZ reported that Nicholson received a hero’s welcome as the crowd cheered his arrival.
Prior to the game, Nicholson received a big bear hug from Lakers star LeBron James.
Nicholson was also spotted chatting with “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star Larry David, who came over to greet Nicholson with a handshake.
The Hollywood icon was also given a special tribute, with clips of his performances in “The Shining” and “Batman” displayed on the Jumbotron.
Nicholson’s fanatical support of the Lakers has been well documented, and has occasionally become extreme; in fact, while filming “The Departed” in Boston, Nicholson reportedly banned all Celtics gear from the set.
Check out fan-shot footage of Nicholson enjoying the game.
