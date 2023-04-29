Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Jack Nicholson attends the basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on April 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Tabloid reports of Jack Nicholson’s “sad last days” received a smackdown on Friday night when the legendary Oscar winner returned to his court-side seat in L.A.’s Crypto.com Stadium to watch his beloved Los Angeles Lakers take on the Memphis Grizzlies.

Nicholson, a fixture at Lakers games for decades, has been absent in recent years, with unconfirmed claims that the 86-year-old star had become a recluse who never left his mansion due to failing health.

READ MORE: Pamela Anderson Says She Once Walked In On Jack Nicholson Having A Threesome

Those claims, however, were blown up as Nicholson made his return, appearing enthusiastic and robust as he took in his first Lakers game in more than a year; his previous appearance was at last season’s opening game in October 2021.

Accompanied by son Ray and daughter Lorraine, TMZ reported that Nicholson received a hero’s welcome as the crowd cheered his arrival.

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Prior to the game, Nicholson received a big bear hug from Lakers star LeBron James.

Jack Nicholson 🤝 LeBron James 🤩 pic.twitter.com/pYDXnhwThR — NBA Brasil (@NBABrasil) April 29, 2023

Nicholson was also spotted chatting with “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star Larry David, who came over to greet Nicholson with a handshake.

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Hollywood icon was also given a special tribute, with clips of his performances in “The Shining” and “Batman” displayed on the Jumbotron.

Jack Nicholson is back courtside at a Lakers playoff game for the first time in a long time. pic.twitter.com/MFIvMz4XxZ — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) April 29, 2023

Nicholson’s fanatical support of the Lakers has been well documented, and has occasionally become extreme; in fact, while filming “The Departed” in Boston, Nicholson reportedly banned all Celtics gear from the set.

READ MORE: Jack Nicholson Sits Courtside At L.A. Lakers Game In First Public Appearance Since Early 2020

Check out fan-shot footage of Nicholson enjoying the game.

Jack Nicholson back courtside for the Lakers – first time since last season’s opening night. pic.twitter.com/OEyr3XPsqA — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 29, 2023

AUSTIN REAVES WITH THE SAUCE 🔥 JACK NICHOLSON WAS LOVING IT! pic.twitter.com/4DgLcJ6AFr — ESPN (@espn) April 29, 2023

Mr Jack Nicholson is back ‼️ pic.twitter.com/AMnRNi9Lcu — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) April 29, 2023