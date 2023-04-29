Bonnie Raitt postponed her May tour dates this week, announcing via Instagram that she has a “medical situation” requiring surgery.

“Bonnie has a medical situation that requires surgery to address. The doctors say that in order for her to heal properly, they recommend she not perform for a couple of weeks,” the statement read. “Unfortunately, this overlaps our five tour dates in May, and we are very sorry to have to cancel our performance at @brandicarlilesmothershipwkd on May 14th and postpone our shows in Athens, Louisville, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh.”

Raitt’s statement did not specify what her situation entailed, but did say she would be back in time for her June 1 performance in Dublin, Ireland.

The message also told fans to “hold onto your tickets,” promising that they will remain valid for a rescheduled date.

Raitt turned heads this year when her song, “Just Like That,” took home the Grammy Award for Song of the Year, beating out Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and Lizzo, among others.

“I’m so surprised. I don’t know what to say. This is just an unreal moment,” Raitt shared onstage. “And thank you so much. I’m just totally humbled. I really appreciate it. Thank you.”

“I don’t write a lot of songs, but I’m so proud that you appreciate this one and what this means for me and for the rest of the songwriters who I would not be up here tonight if it wasn’t for the art of the great, soul-digging and hard-working people that put these songs and ideas to music,” she added.