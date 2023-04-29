More star power is being added to the upcoming concert following the coronation of King Charles III.

Previous reports indicated that a bevy of big-name British musical acts — including Adele, Harry Styles, Sir Elton John, the Spice Girls and Ed Sheeran — turned down the opportunity to perform at the Coronation Concert. As a result, the show will feature a roster of decidedly non-British acts, including Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Andrea Bocelli.

Now, more information is emerging about the concert, with Variety reporting that Tom Cruise, Winnie the Pooh, Nicole Scherzinger and others will also be part of the festivities.

According to Variety, the beloved Disney character and the “Top Gun” star will join singer Tom Jones, Bear Grylls and dancer Oti Mabuse by appearing in pre-recorded vignettes that will be presented throughout the concert to reveal “little known facts about the King,”

Scherzinger has been added to the roster of performers, with other just-announced additions including Paloma Faith, Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, Olly Murs and club DJ Pete Tong.

Also performing will be world-renowned concert pianist Lang Lang, while Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor will introduce the Commonwealth virtual choir.

“Downton Abbey” star Hugh Bonneville will host, with the televised show produced by BBC Studios.

“I am incredibly honoured to be a part of such a historic event,” said Scherzinger in a statement. “The U.K. has been my home away from home for many years now, so this means so much to me to be lending my voice through the gift of song. The piece I will be singing is such a powerful, moving song. And to be sharing the stage with Lang Lang will be a dream come true; a once-in-a-lifetime performance.”

Kate Phillips, BBC’s director of unscripted, added: “I’m delighted that even more world class names have joined the lineup for the Coronation Concert, broadcast live across the BBC. Against the stunning backdrop of Windsor Castle, it’s going to be a jam-packed evening of memorable moments, that Their Majesties and everyone in the U.K. can enjoy!”

The Coronation Concert will take place on Sunday, May 7, one day after the coronation of King Charles III.