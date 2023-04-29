The box office for “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” just keeps on growing, and projections indicate topping $1 billion at the box office by the end of the weekend.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, at some point on Sunday, April 30, the film will hit the 10-figure mark in worldwide ticket sales.

The animated film, which debuted on April 5, has been setting box-office records since its debut weekend, and continues to dominate in its fourth weekend of release.

When that milestone is reached, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” will have become one of just 10 animated films to hit $1 billion, and the first film of 2023 to do so.

Meanwhile, “Super Mario” easily takes the crown as the most successful movie to be based on a video game, more than doubling the box office takes of “Warcraft” and “Pokémon: Detective Pikachu”, which raked in $439 million and $449 million, respectively.