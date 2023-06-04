The box office for “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” just keeps on growing, and the film has just hit another major milestone.

Following The Hollywood Reporter‘s report that the film hit the $1 billion mark in late April, Variety is now reporting that worldwide ticket sales have now exceeded $1.3 billion.

This, notes the outlet, officially makes “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” the second-highest grossing animated film in Hollywood history, surpassing “Frozen” (which raked in $1.28 billion at the box office).

“Frozen 2” remains the biggest animated film, with worldwide revenues of $1.45 billion.

The animated film, which debuted on April 5, has been setting box-office records since its debut weekend, and continues to dominate in its fourth weekend of release.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is one of just 10 animated films to hit $1 billion, and the first film of 2023 to do so.

Meanwhile, “Super Mario” easily takes the crown as the most successful movie to be based on a video game, more than doubling the box office takes of “Warcraft” and “Pokémon: Detective Pikachu”, which raked in $439 million and $449 million, respectively.