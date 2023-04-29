Blake Lively walked down memory lane this week, recalling the Tiffany & Co. gift she bought for herself after booking Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.

Lively shared the story while speaking with ET at the Tiffany & Co Landmark Reopening event in New York City.

“It was when I got my first job, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, and it was like, what are you going to do for yourself that will be something that will last for your lifetime?” Lively said.

“I bought the ball bracelet,” she added of one of the brand’s most well-known pieces.

“I couldn’t afford the one with the heart,” she continued, but joked, “I might have had a knockoff of that when I was in sixth grade, but we don’t talk about that.”

Lively was dressed to the nines in vintage Tiffany jewelry, and also spoke to ET about the upcoming Met Gala. Though she’s not attending this year, Lively has often been regarded one of the evening’s best dressed.

“I can’t pick a favorite,” Lively said of her Met Gala looks over the years. “It’s like picking a favorite kid, except I love my looks even more than my children, so it’s even worse!

Lively made her return to red carpet just earlier this week after welcoming her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds. After making an appearance at the Barnard College Annual Gala on Monday, Lively wrote in an Instagram Story, “I’m just so proud I left the house.”

The Met Gala will take place Monday, May 1 in New York City.

