Is Aerosmith ready to wrap up its career as a touring band?

That’s what fans are suspecting after the legendary rock band posted a countdown clock on its website, with the countdown to end at 10 a.m. ET on the morning of Monday, May 1, at which point an announcement is expected.

Meanwhile, people have also been taking to social media to share images of Aerosmith banners and signs that have begun popping up at arenas throughout North America, ranging from Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena to TD Garden in the band’s hometown of Boston, featuring the band’s logo and the words “Peace Out.

This showed up at the Scotiabank Arena today. Farewell tour coming soon? 🤔 #Aerosmith pic.twitter.com/hF0mgqJFnK — 𝐌𝐲𝐑𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐀𝐧𝐝𝐑𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐧 (@RockTheseTweets) April 28, 2023

That’s enough evidence for fans to speculate that Aerosmith will be announcing a massive farewell tour.

A tour announcement would also jibe with some remarks Perry made during a radio interview with 102.3 WBAB earlier this month, apparently spilling the beans prematurely.

“I don’t know if I’m not supposed to announce it or not, but we are gonna announce the tour, and it’s gonna start in September and will go into next year,” Perry said.

“And being one of the guys who votes on this kind of thing,” he added, “it looks like we’re gonna do it.”