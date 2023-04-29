Tony Danza wasn’t in the mood for red-carpet questions.

The 72-year-old actor is earning a slew of online backlash for his adverse reaction to red-carpet reporter Rye Myers at the opening of the musical “New York, New York” on Wednesday, April 26.

Their interaction began tense when Danza immediately said that Myers should “relax a little” and further pointed out that the reporter seemed “more excited than we are.”

From there, their time together only worsened, with Danza insisting that Myers improve his questions.

Myers asked the New York native: “What’s your favourite New York City staple food item? Is it pizza or a hot dog?” The reporter had been asking nearly every celebrity this question throughout the night to match the theme of the Broadway production.

Danza didn’t take a liking to the question and leaned forward to tap Myers’ face as he boldly told him: “You know what you gotta do buddy? You gotta come up with better questions.”

Rye shared the video of their awkward conversation to his TikTok, addressing his thoughts on the situation in the caption.

“As a red carpet reporter, I’m here to help bring excitement to your event and promote it!” began the caption. “I understand not everyone is in the mood to answer questions, and you can always pass.”

“To say I was blown away, shocked, and embarrassed is an understatement… But, my professionalism showed through!” concluded the caption.

The comment section was overflowing with support for the entertainment commentator, including some words of encouragement from Canadian music icon Michael Bublé.

“I think you’re amazing Ry. I’ll have a pizza with ya. Let’s not invite Tony…” wrote the music superstar.