Trevor Noah recently stepped down from “The Daily Show” after seven years as host, hired in 2015 when previous host Jon Stewart decided it was time to exit.

Had things gone another way, however, it would have been John Mulaney who took over for Stewart, as the comedian revealed during a recent appearance on the “Basic!” podcast.

“It was shortly after the ‘SNL’ 40th anniversary,” Mulaney told hosts Doug Herzog and Jen Cheney.

READ MORE: John Mulaney Details The ‘Star-Studded’ Intervention That ‘Saved’ His Life In New Comedy Special

“I had a sitcom on Fox,” he recalled. “They’d aired all 13 [episodes], but it was canceled. It didn’t do good numbers, but at least critics reviled it. So, it was a fun time.”

According to Mulaney, it was right around the cancellation of that sitcom, “Mulaney”, that he was approached by Ken Alterman, then-president of Comedy Central, asking if he’d be interested in taking on the “Daily Show” hosting duties.

“I was extremely flattered that y’all were asking me about it,” Mulaney said.

READ MORE: John Mulaney On Touring With His Infant Son Malcolm: He’s A ‘Great Roadie’

“I sensed they would be big shoes to fill,” he added. “I think I also was gun-shy from putting myself out there at that moment after the Fox run. And I sensed all eyes would be on whoever came after Mr. Stewart.”

Admitting he was tempted, Mulaney ultimately felt that the timing was off.

“It wasn’t the right thing at that moment, but I remember saying to Kent, ‘I wish it was five years from now.’ And he went, ‘Yeah, but it’s not.’ I mean, I just remember Kent had a great tone of, ‘I hear you. I’m here to hear out anything you have to say, but it’s now, and we’re asking you about it, and we can’t talk hypothetically for that long at this dinner, John,’” Mulaney recalled.