Damon Lindelof is revealing the circumstances behind his departure from the latest “Star Wars” production.

The “Lost” creator recently shared with Esquire in an interview published on Friday that he was asked to dismiss himself from the screenwriting process for the next “Star Wars” flick.

“I was in more than talks to join the ‘Star Wars’ universe. I joined the ‘Star Wars’ universe and was asked to leave.”

It was announced in March that “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight would fill Lindelof’s shoes after he and up-and-coming writer Justin Britt-Gibson exited the project.

Lindelof had been attached to creating the film’s script since July 2022, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite his time nurturing the project being cut short, Lindelof is more than happy to give a helping hand if called back. “Will I get back in line outside the club and try to get back in again?” he stated. “Absolutely.”

“Star Wars” is an important film for the screenwriter because it was the first film he ever saw in theatres.

Lindelof ended the story with sage words of wisdom: “If at first you don’t succeed, try and try again, or again again try, as Yoda would say.”

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced at Star Wars Celebration in London earlier this month that three new “Star Wars” features are being prepped for production.