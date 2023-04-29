Click to share this via email

Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, are still going strong.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the couple stepped out on Friday for a mini date night in true lovey-dovey fashion as they sported matching leather jacket fits in New York City.

Sweeney’s outing with Davino comes amid speculation that the actress has been entangled in a secret intimate affair with her “Anyone But You” costar Glen Powell.

The actress’s relationship with her fiancé has been under heavy observation ever since Powell’s girlfriend, Gigi Paris, unfollowed Sweeney on Instagram.

The unfollow caused the internet’s rumour mill to explode. Many fans assumed that Paris unfollowed Sweeney due to a flirtatious relationship between her and Powell.

To make matters more serious, Paris also unfollowed Powell on Instagram after sharing some cryptic words: “Know your worth & onto the next.”

During her date night, Sweeney, 25, strutted through the cityscape in knee-high leather boots and an oversized leather jacket. Davino, 38, dressed in leather unison with his bride-to-be.

There wasn’t much PDA in any of the photos, but the two appeared to be maintaining positive energy.

Before the outing, the “Euphoria” actress had hosted an Armani event at the Gansevoort hotel rooftop to commemorate her new status as brand ambassador for their new fragrance My Way.

Sweeney and Davino have been engaged since February 2022.