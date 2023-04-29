Click to share this via email

Jada Pinkett Smith and her son Jaden Smith travel in style.

The Smith matriarch, 51, and her eldest child, 24, partook in good old-fashioned family bonding on Friday at Louis Vuitton’s 2023 pre-fall fashion show in South Korea.

The world-famous luxury brand revealed its latest designs down the runway at the Jamsugyo Bridge at the Hangang River in Seoul.

The mom-and-son duo coordinated their looks in all-black ensembles with a focus on oversized jackets and, of course, Louis Vuitton accessories.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Jaden Smit — Photo: Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images

Pinkett Smith made her mark at the show while sporting strappy, Louis Vuitton-heeled boots and a matching oversized clutch, which featured the brand’s iconic and instantly recognizable floral pattern.

The stylish stint is Pinkett Smith’s first public appearance since her talk show, “Red Table Talk”, was cancelled by Meta on Thursday.

In a released statement to Instagram on Thursday, “Red Table Talk” producers said: “We are so grateful to have had such a beautiful partnership with Facebook Watch and we are sorry to see the entire team disband. We wish everyone well in their new journeys to come.”

The show was produced by Will and Jada Smith’s production company, Westbrook Studios.