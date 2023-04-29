Jojo Siwa has some very upsetting news to share.

On Saturday, the 19-year-old “Dance Moms” alum announced on TikTok that a coyote had killed her adorable puppy Tooie in her backyard.

To announce the tragic loss, Siwa uploaded a video of her dancing with her late dog to the Black Eyed Peas’ 2009 smash single, “Boom Boom Pow”.

The star wrote in the video of the heartwarming memory: “Going to miss this sweet little boy so much.”

Siwa continued to describe how deeply the loss affects her in the video’s caption: “2 months ago our puppy Tooie (O2) joined our family and he brought the MOST joy, laughter, and messes into our life. My heart hurts so much to say that this morning he was involved in an accident and is now in puppy heaven.”

“I cant even explain how perfect of a dog O2 was. Going to miss him more than words can explain. Thank you for bringing light to my life when it was dark tooie boy. See you one day. rest in peace my lil sweet boy,” wrote the “Dancing With the Stars” alum.