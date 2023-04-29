Ryan Reynolds has a bold offer up his sleeve for the Ottawa Senators.

The Canadian actor and the Remington Group plan to propose a $1 billion bid to buy the Ottawa Senators, according to a report from the Ottawa Sun published on Friday, April 28. Reynolds and real estate mogul Christopher Bratty own the Remington Group.

May 15 is the final deadline for all groups to submit their purchase offers, as decided by New York-based banker Galatioto Sports Partners.

The Ottawa Sun further reports that the “Deadpool” actor and Bratty have aggressively pushed their offer and want to close the deal as quickly as possible. Part of their proposal includes building a new arena for the Senators.

The Remington Group is eyeing several locations in Ottawa for the new stadium, including areas closer to downtown Ottawa and the city’s entertainment district.

The Senators won’t be Reynolds’ first sports business endeavour if the deal is finalized in his favour. The Vancouver-born actor purchased the Welsh soccer club Wrexham FC with fellow actor Rob McElhenney in 2020. The team recently earned a promotion to the Football League for the first time in 15 years.