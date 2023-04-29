Matthew Lawrence is sharing an incredibly dark personal experience.

The 43-year-old actor began the April 28th episode of his “Brotherly Love” podcast with a gripping story regarding his experience as a victim of sexual harassment in Hollywood.

The show, which is co-hosted by his brothers and fellow actors Joey and Andrew Lawrence, had Lawrence reflecting on an audition for a Marvel project in which a director asked him to take off his clothes during a meeting and Lawrence’s refusal to comply.

“There’s been many times in my life where I’ve been propositioned to get a huge role,” Lawrence began on the podcast.

The actor then began to disclose how he “lost his agency” because “I went to a hotel room” where Lawrence allegedly met with a prominent director, who “showed up in a robe, asked me to take my clothes off, said he needed to take Polaroids of me and said if I did X, Y, and Z, I would be the next Marvel character.”

Lawrence further alleges that his agency, which he didn’t name, fired him for not proceeding to the hotel room with the director.

Later in the conversation, the actor complimented the efforts of the #MeToo movement for helping shine a brighter light on sexual harassment in Hollywood. However, he also argued that not enough conversation surrounds the experiences of men working in the industry.

“Not a lot of guys in my opinion have come out and talked about this in the industry,” Lawrence finished.