Moviedom’s unlikeliest siblings reunited for a special event on Saturday night.

“Twins” stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito appeared together in a special video filmed to open the 2023 edition of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Schwarzenegger opened the video, sitting in his office as he thanked journalists for the role they play in American democracy.

“Because our country would not be the shining beacon of freedom that welcomes people like me without the free press,” he declared.

READ MORE: Danny DeVito Admits He Got Arnold Schwarzenegger Stoned On The Set Of ‘Twins’

“I wouldn’t be the Arnold that you know without the press — that’s a fact. Every reporter, every photographer, every editor who has brought me or my message to the people, has made my life possible and successful,” he continued.

“So even though you ask questions that annoy the hell out of me, I remind myself always that you’re actually doing the peoples’ work,” the former California governor added. “You’re the ally of the people, so never, ever stop shining a light on the truth and informing the public.”

At that point, the camera pulled back to reveal DeVito alongside Schwarzenegger in his office. Also present were Schwarzenegger’s famous pets, miniature pony Whiskey and donkey Lulu, while the theme song from “It’s Aways Sunny in Philadelphia” played in the background.

READ MORE: Arnold Schwarzenegger Praises ‘Twins’ Co-Star Danny DeVito In Emotional Reddit Thread

“I’m very proud of all of you. And it’s not just me and it’s also Lulu and Whisky and my twin brother Danny DeVito, we’re all proud of you!” said Schwarzenegger, as DeVito fed crackers to the pets.

“I come over here and I’m going to get bit by a horse. That’s the finger, ouch!” DeVito complains.

Reports of a sequel to the 1988 comedy have simmered for years; as recently as 2021, Deadline reported that a sequel — titled “Triplets” — was in the works, with Tracy Morgan cast as the third sibling after initial attempts to land Eddie Murphy fell through.

“I thought he would make a terrific triplet, and we rewrote the whole script for him,” “Twins” director Ivan Reitman told the outlet at the time. “Now, we’ll go out and try and put the money together and get it made.”

Sadly, Reitman — who had planned to direct the sequel — died in February 2022.

READ MORE: ‘Twins’ Sequel ‘Triplets’ Casts Tracy Morgan As Arnold Schwarzenegger & Danny DeVito’s Long-Lost Brother

“We had a little setback because the man that was [supposed] to direct it, who directed the first one, ‘Twins’, Ivan Reitman had passed away sadly to say,” Schwarzenegger said during a March 2022 appearance at the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio, indicating the status of “Triplets” was up in the air.

“And so, you know now that we just wait a little bit until this whole thing cools down and then we’re gonna readdress it. But that’s a project [supposed] to be filmed in October and so it could still be you know, but we just have to now look into a different director and just get into and to see if we are going to continue with this project.”