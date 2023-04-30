Prince William will be playing an important role in the coronation of King Charles III.

As People reports, the Prince of Wales, as heir to the throne, will make a solemn pledge to his father.

According to the liturgy of the coronation service, issued by the office of the Archbishop of Canterbury at Lambeth Palace, after Charles has been crowned, William will recite the Homage of Royal Blood as he kneels before the King.

READ MORE: King Charles And Camilla Pose For New Portrait Together Ahead Of Coronation

“I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth,” William will tell Charles. “I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God.”

William will also participate in the Robe and Stole Royal ceremony, assisting the Baroness Merron and various bishops place the ceremonial robe and stole on King Charles.

Following William’s recitation of the Homage of Royal Blood, another pledge will be made, Homage of the People.

READ MORE: King Charles Coronation Dress Code Will Reportedly Be A ‘Massive Change To Royal Protocol’

Traditionally recited by Britain’s hereditary dukes and earls in attendance at Westminster Abbey, this pledge has undergone a modern revision. Now, the Right Honourable Justin Welby will invite anyone throughout Britain who is watching the ceremony on television to join in the recitation, “I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God.”

This, noted an announcement from the Church of England, represents a “new and significant moment in the tradition of the Coronation . . . As never before has the general public been offered such an opportunity to join with national figures in declaring their allegiance to the Sovereign.”

The coronation of King Charles III takes place Saturday, May 11.