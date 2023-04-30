Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell are officially engaged.

Cyrus took to Instagram on Sunday, April 30 to reveal that the “Prison Break” alum had popped the question.

“A thousand times…. YES ❤️,” wrote Cyrus in the caption, accompanying a photo of the couple’s intertwined hands, with Cyrus showing off her massive diamond engagement ring.

Cyrus, who announced last April that she and husband Billy Ray Cyrus were ending their 30-year marriage, went Instagram official with Purcell back in November, posting a photo on Instagram Stories of herself and Purcell sharing a poolside snuggle.

Tish Cyrus/Instagram

The following month, she rang in the new year with Purcell by her side.