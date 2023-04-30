Don’t ask Bill Hader to sign a piece of “Star Wars” memorabilia — because he won’t.

Hader’s association with the franchise comes from serving as “voice consultant,” alongside Ben Schwartz, in creating the sounds of droid BB-8 in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and its sequels.

During a recent appearance on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, the “Barry” star explained why he was no friend to autograph seekers.

“Autograph people don’t like me. I won’t sign things,” he said.

According to Hader, there was a time when he would happily sign whatever was presented, but recalled the precise moment that gave him a change of heart.

“I used to sign stuff, and then one time I saw somebody and they had their kid come up to me to sign a BB-8 thing and it was three in the morning,” Hader recalled.

“I was leaving the Inside Out premiere and then we went to an after-party thing and it was super late and this guy kept his kid up all night. [He was like], ‘Go over there so he’ll sign it so I can sell it online,’” he continued.

“I was like, ‘That’s f**ked up,’” Hader added. “And so now, I just kind of blanket, like, I’m not signing any of this s**t.”

Meanwhile, while Hader that it was “very sweet” of director J.J. Abrams to credit him for BB-8, he doesn’t feel he deserves it.

“I came in and did like voice stuff for it that didn’t work,” Hader explained.

“Then, he brought me in later and said, ‘Hey, do you want to do this.’ It was like a… talk box thing and then I did that. And the reason he hasn’t had me come back is because anybody can do that… It’s like a machine that you can operate,” he said.

“I did some voice stuff that just didn’t work, you know… I’m not really sure what Ben [Schwartz] did, but I just know that was my experience doing it.”