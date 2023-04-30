“Days of Our Lives” star Victoria Grace is withdrawing herself from consideration after being nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award, earning a nod in the Outstanding Younger Performer in a Daytime Drama Series category.

The actress, who plays Wendy Shin on the beloved soap, took to Instagram to issue a statement announcing her decision.

According to Grace, when she put herself up for consideration she hadn’t realized that the Daytime Emmy rules state that performers eligible in that category must be “no older than 18 years old on at least January 1, 2022.” That disqualifies Grace, who turned 21 in 2021.

READ MORE: How Jennifer Aniston’s Late Father John Was Honoured During His Final ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Episode

“I was honoured to be nominated for a Daytime Emmy and to be recognized by the Academy. Unfortunately, there was a huge misunderstanding across the board regarding the rules for this year’s category,” reads her statement.

“This is obviously a surprise and I am heartbroken, but in fairness to all, I‘ll be rescinding my nomination,” her statement continues. “I wish the best of luck to all the nominees. I will continue to work hard to earn another Daytime Emmy nomination next year!”

As Deadline points out, Grace’s error in submitting herself for that category was an understandable one up; until two years ago, that category had traditionally been open to actors up to 25 years of age.

However, in 2021 the Daytime Emmys altered its rules, reducing the age from 25 to 21, and this year reduced it even further, to 18 and younger.