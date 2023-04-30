When Prince Harry attends the coronation of his father, King Charles III, don’t expect him to stick around after the ceremony.

According to a report in U.K. tabloid The Sun, Harry is planning a “whistlestop” visit to Britain that will see him leave the country hours after the coronation ends.

The plan, reported the outlet, is for Harry’s entire visit to London to take place within a very compact schedule.

“Harry will be in and out of the U.K. in 24 hours,” a source told The Sun. “He will only be doing the coronation service then leaving.”

This tight turnaround, The Sun points out, would allow the Duke of Sussex to fly from California on Friday and arrive in time to attend the coronation — which is scheduled to run Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. London time — and then be in the air by 3 p.m., allowing him to be back in California in time to celebrate son Archie’s fourth birthday.

In the meantime, Harry’s travel arrangements are being kept top secret due to security concerns.