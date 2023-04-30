Richard Madden has long been among the short list of actors rumoured to be in the running to take over the role of James Bond now that Daniel Craig has left the franchise.

Madden is currently playing a 007-style secret agent in Amazon Prime’s “Citadel”, a big budget spy series in which he stars alongside Priyanka Chopra and Stanley Tucci.

Tucci shared a brief video on Instagram, in which he and Madden are seated in a bar, each enjoying a martini.

“How’s yours?” Tucci asks Madden of his martini, to which he replies, “Delicious.”

While the video may seem innocuous, the fact that Madden was drinking Bond’s cocktail of choice was not lost on fans, who took to the comments section to speculate that the video represented a clue Madden was dropping to fans, hinting that he’d been cast as Bond.

“I don’t know what drinks look like, but if that’s Richard Madden drinking a Martini that’s been shaken, not stirred……imma hit the roof with excitement,” read one comment

“New Bond and Q?!,” another fan asked, while a third wrote, “There you go, here’s the new James Bond.”