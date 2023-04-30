Tim Bachman, singer and guitarist with hard-driving Canadian rock band Bachman Turner Overdrive, has died at age 71.

On Friday, the musician’s son, Ryder Bachman, shared the sad news via Facebook.

“My Dad passed this afternoon.😓,” he wrote. “Thank You Everyone for the kind words. Grateful I got to spend some time with him at the end. Grab yer loved ones and hug em close, ya never know how long you have⏳.”

In a previous post, Ryder Bachman revealed that he’d received a call that the condition of his father, who was his hospice care, had taken a downward turn. “They told me to hurry, come say goodbye to him and pay my last respects, as he probably has minutes, hours, maaaaybe a day left- they don’t know,” he wrote. “He had some complications and they rushed him to the emergency unit and found out he has cancer riddled all throughout his brain… I sat with Dad yesterday afternoon and reminisced about some of the good times we had. He was pretty out of it most of the time, but at one point looked up at me with really, big wide eyes and said, ‘I love you Paxton, keep sharing the music…’ and then passed back out.”

Bachman Turner Overdrive – Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Bachman was one of the co-founders of BTO, alongside bassist Fred Turner and his two brothers, drummer Robbie (who died earlier this year at 69) and guitarist/frontman Randy Bachman, after the latter left The Guess Who.

He appeared in the band’s first two albums, both issued in 1983, Bachman–Turner Overdrive and Bachman–Turner Overdrive II , for which he wrote the songs “Down and Out Man”, “Blown” and “I Don’t Have to Hide”. He also played guitar on the BTO hit “Takin’ Care of Business”, which remains a staple on classic rock radio.

According to Loudwire, Tim Bachman was later replaced in the band by Blair Thornton, but returned for 1984 reunion tour, and continued playing with BTO until the late 1980s.