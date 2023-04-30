Click to share this via email

Katy Perry is getting honest about the fireworks in her relationship with Orlando Bloom.

The “Roar” singer took to Instagram to share a candid post about the work it takes to make sure their love lasts.

“Orlando and I’s initials are O.K. We continuously put in the work to make sure they aren’t K.O,” she wrote. “Find yourself a partner that will go down to the mat with you and get back up every time.”

The “American Idol” judge added, “I love you my fighter @orlandobloom.”

Commenting beneath the post, Bloom gushed, “love you and our love bombs. Wouldn’t have it any other way.”

The pair got engaged in 2019, before welcoming their daughter, Daisy Dove, in 2020.